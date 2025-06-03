Russia's Medvedev says Russia seeks victory, not compromise in Istanbul talks

Top Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the point of holding peace talks with Ukraine was to ensure a swift and complete Russian victory. "The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else's delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi regime," he said on Telegram.

Medvedev added, in an apparent response to Ukraine's weekend strikes on Russian strategic bomber bases, that Moscow would take revenge. "Retribution is inevitable," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)