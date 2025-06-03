Wilful restriction on food aid in Gaza may constitute war crime, says UN rights office

The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday the impediment of access to food and relief for civilians in Gaza may constitute a war crime, describing attacks on civilians trying to access food aid as unconscionable.

"For a third day running, people were killed around an aid distribution site run by the 'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation'. This morning, we have received information that dozens more people were killed and injured," the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.

