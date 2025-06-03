Wilful restriction on food aid in Gaza may constitute war crime, says UN rights office
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday the impediment of access to food and relief for civilians in Gaza may constitute a war crime, describing attacks on civilians trying to access food aid as unconscionable.
"For a third day running, people were killed around an aid distribution site run by the 'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation'. This morning, we have received information that dozens more people were killed and injured," the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- United Nations
- Jeremy Laurence
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Reaffirms Global Health Equity at 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva
Djokovic Triumphs at Geneva Open: Clay Challenge Conquered
Djokovic's Epic Geneva Triumph: 100th Title Milestone
Novak Djokovic's Historic 100th Title Win at Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic Clinches 100th Career Singles Title at Geneva Open