Five held in Hyderabad for trying to sell cocaine mixed with ephedrine

During the ongoing investigation, it was revealed that the police constable proposed the sale of Ephedrine for profit, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said.

Updated: 03-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:12 IST
  Country:
  India

Five people were apprehended for allegedly attempting to sell cocaine laced with Ephedrine in Kukatpally here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were intercepted and were taken into custody on June 2 while they were searching for buyers and a total of 820 grams of the drug worth Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police N Koti Reddy said.

The main accused, an Armed Reserve constable from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, who is the supplier of the contraband is absconding, the DCP said. During the ongoing investigation, it was revealed that the police constable proposed the sale of Ephedrine for profit, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said. The seizure was made as per NDPS Act procedures, the release added.

