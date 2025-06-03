Delhi Court Denies Bail in Chilling Family Tragedy
A Delhi court rejected the bail plea of a man accused of murdering his wife and attempting to assault his minor daughter. The court referenced strong circumstantial evidence supporting the murder charge, asserting the crime occurred as the wife objected to the alleged assault attempt.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has refused bail to a man charged with murdering his wife and attempting to assault his daughter. Additional Sessions Judge Shivani Chauhan highlighted significant circumstantial evidence indicating the accused killed his wife after she intervened in his alleged attempt to assault their child.
The accused claimed he was framed, given the absence of direct eyewitnesses. However, police allege that during the night of November 7 and 8, 2023, he tried to assault his daughter. The mother discovered this and raised the alarm, resulting in a fatal altercation.
The prosecution argued the gravity of the crime, emphasizing that the mother was killed while defending her daughter. With substantial evidence linking the accused to the crime, the court determined that bail was unwarranted, highlighting potential danger to the daughter if bail were granted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
