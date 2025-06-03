Moscow's diplomatic mission in London has categorically denied any plans to launch an attack on Britain. This statement comes in response to allegations from the UK government accusing Russia of escalating aggression and daily cyberattacks.

The UK's defence strategy has undergone a significant overhaul, spurred by mounting threats, particularly from Russia. London has embraced the findings from an independent Strategic Defence Review as it adjusts its defensive posture.

In addition to tensions with Russia, China's growing military capabilities and alleged cyber activities have drawn criticism in Britain's latest defence document. The multi-dimensional global aggression narrative intensifies with focus not only on conventional warfare threats but also cyber espionage.

