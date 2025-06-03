Life Sentences in Kokrajhar Land Dispute Murder Case

A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district delivered a significant verdict on Tuesday, sentencing two individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2008 murder case tied to a land dispute.

The Kokrajhar District and Sessions Judge, Nirmali Talukdar, handed down life sentences to Aktar Ali and Abbas Ali, along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each, for the killing of Sayed Ali. Failure to pay would result in six additional months of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident unfolded on October 26, 2008, when the accused confronted another party over land in Kusumbil, leading to a violent clash. The case was registered at Gossaigaon police station, marking a crucial moment in the region's legal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)