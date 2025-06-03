Delhi Police Crack Down on Multi-State Sextortion and Cyber Fraud Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have uncovered an expansive sextortion and cyber fraud racket operating across several states, leading to the arrest of six individuals, according to officials. A comprehensive investigation revealed a staggering money trail exceeding Rs 5 crore.

A crucial tip-off on May 24 regarding a suspicious consignment of synthetic bank account kits in New Ashok Nagar sparked a swift police response. The kits were implicated in sophisticated frauds involving sextortion, cyber scams, and credit card cloning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam confirmed.

The operation targeted counterfeit call centers purportedly offering fraudulent bank loans. Among those apprehended, Dilshad Ali was identified as a key figure, executing scams with his associate, Amit. The scheme involved manipulating victims' trust through offers of bogus loans and extorting money using fake identities.

