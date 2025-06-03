Left Menu

Budapest Bans LGBTQ+ Event Amidst Row Over Pride Parade

The Hungarian government has denied the request to hold an LGBTQ+ event in Budapest as part of a wider ban on Pride parades. Critics, including EU nations, see this move as a step towards authoritarianism. Event organizers plan to proceed despite the threat of legal actions.

Updated: 03-06-2025 19:39 IST
  • Hungary

The Hungarian authorities have once again stirred controversy by denying permission for an LGBTQ+ event in Budapest, citing recent laws aimed at banning Pride parades in the country. The police justified their decision by stating that minors could be exposed to prohibited conduct at the event.

The decision comes after a series of legislative maneuvers by Hungary's government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, aiming to curb public LGBTQ+ events. Critics label these actions as authoritarian, with legal scholars voicing concerns over civil liberties.

Despite the ban and the threat of fines and facial recognition surveillance for those involved, organizers of Budapest Pride intend to move forward with the event, undeterred by governmental pressure. The controversy has drawn criticism from over 20 EU nations, highlighting deeper tensions regarding human rights within the union.

