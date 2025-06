Dam Dilemma: Karnataka-Maharashtra Water Dispute

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, announced plans to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil regarding Maharashtra's objections to the Alamatti dam height increase.

Maharashtra's concern stems from potential flooding in its Sangli and Kolhapur districts, articulated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a letter to Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar assures a timely response, emphasizing the need for Karnataka's unified stance.

Simultaneously, Shivakumar outlined plans for Kempe Gowda Jayanthi on Magadi road, Birmingham, including land allotment for a Kempe Gowda museum. The development involves a railway station proposal, with discussions set for the upcoming Cabinet meeting.