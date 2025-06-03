Left Menu

Merkel's Successor Faces Backlash Over Migration Policy in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is facing legal and political challenges to his government's migration policy after a court ruled against the expulsion of three Somali asylum seekers. Critics argue the policy is unworkable, as opposition parties and coalition partners contest the violation of refugee rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:26 IST
Merkel's Successor Faces Backlash Over Migration Policy in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's migration policy is under scrutiny after a Berlin court deemed the expulsion of three Somali asylum seekers as unlawful. Merz insists that despite the ruling, efforts to curb migration will persist, albeit within the bounds of European law.

The court's decision, based on the EU's Dublin Regulation, saw the measure as disregarding the necessary criteria for determining responsibility for asylum claims. This decision complicates Merz's electoral mandate to crack down on migration, which has already stirred cross-border tensions and heightened domestic political disputes.

The ruling highlights growing contention within German politics, as parties like the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party critique the government's stance. Merz continues to argue the necessity of the policy in light of strained infrastructure, despite internal and external criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025