Merkel's Successor Faces Backlash Over Migration Policy in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's migration policy is under scrutiny after a Berlin court deemed the expulsion of three Somali asylum seekers as unlawful. Merz insists that despite the ruling, efforts to curb migration will persist, albeit within the bounds of European law.

The court's decision, based on the EU's Dublin Regulation, saw the measure as disregarding the necessary criteria for determining responsibility for asylum claims. This decision complicates Merz's electoral mandate to crack down on migration, which has already stirred cross-border tensions and heightened domestic political disputes.

The ruling highlights growing contention within German politics, as parties like the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party critique the government's stance. Merz continues to argue the necessity of the policy in light of strained infrastructure, despite internal and external criticisms.

