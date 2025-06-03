Nigeria's Defence Chief Advocates for Border Fencing Amid Rising Insecurity

Nigeria's Defence Chief has proposed a comprehensive fencing of the nation's borders with neighboring countries in response to increasing security threats. This strategic move was recommended at a security conference in Abuja, aimed at addressing challenges posed by armed militant groups.

General Christopher Musa emphasized the urgency of border management to curtail infiltration by insurgent groups like Boko Haram. Citing Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's successful border fences, Musa outlined the necessity of such defenses for Nigeria's survival and national sovereignty.

With its longest border shared with Cameroon, Nigeria faces substantial threats from militant activities across its boundary regions. Authorities argue that improper border security has allowed foreign fighters to exacerbate local insurgencies, making national defence a top priority.