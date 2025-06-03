Left Menu

Diddy Combs' Trial: Bribery, Surveillance Footage, and a Dark Double Life

Sean "Diddy" Combs is on trial for charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. An officer testified Combs bribed him for surveillance footage showing the artist attacking Casandra Ventura. The case links Combs to drug-fueled parties known as 'Freak Offs.' A conviction could result in a life sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:43 IST
In a Manhattan court, shocking developments emerged from the trial of hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's embroiled in allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking. Witness Eddy Garcia testified about a transaction involving surveillance footage depicting a violent episode with Combs' then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura.

Garcia, then a hotel security officer, revealed how Combs requested the footage, offering to "take care" of him to prevent potential career damage. He detailed how a $100,000 exchange transpired, shedding light on efforts to maintain secrecy amid accusations of orchestrating drug-laden parties involving coerced sexual acts.

The case, now in its fourth week, could lead to a life sentence for Combs if found guilty on all charges. This legal battle has unveiled a sinister side to the industry icon, with federal prosecutors committed to litigating the extensive allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

