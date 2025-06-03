Diddy Combs' Trial: Bribery, Surveillance Footage, and a Dark Double Life

In a Manhattan court, shocking developments emerged from the trial of hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's embroiled in allegations of racketeering and sex trafficking. Witness Eddy Garcia testified about a transaction involving surveillance footage depicting a violent episode with Combs' then-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura.

Garcia, then a hotel security officer, revealed how Combs requested the footage, offering to "take care" of him to prevent potential career damage. He detailed how a $100,000 exchange transpired, shedding light on efforts to maintain secrecy amid accusations of orchestrating drug-laden parties involving coerced sexual acts.

The case, now in its fourth week, could lead to a life sentence for Combs if found guilty on all charges. This legal battle has unveiled a sinister side to the industry icon, with federal prosecutors committed to litigating the extensive allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)