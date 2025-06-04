Left Menu

Zelenskiy Overhauls Military Command Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Zelenskiy announced changes in Ukraine's military leadership, appointing Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander of joint forces after resigning over a Russian attack. The reshuffle includes appointments of Oleh Apostol for paratroops and Robert Brovdi for unmanned systems, highlighting strategic shifts in military command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:23 IST
Zelenskiy Overhauls Military Command Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant reshuffle in Ukraine's military leadership during his nightly video address on Tuesday, following a deadly attack by Russian forces.

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who resigned due to the attack on a training area, has been appointed as the new commander of joint forces. This appointment marks a pivotal role for Drapatyi, reflecting a strategic overhaul in the military command.

Additionally, leadership changes include the appointment of Oleh Apostol as the commander of paratroops and Robert Brovdi as the head of unmanned systems, showcasing a focus on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025