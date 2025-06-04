Zelenskiy Overhauls Military Command Amid Ongoing Conflict
President Zelenskiy announced changes in Ukraine's military leadership, appointing Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander of joint forces after resigning over a Russian attack. The reshuffle includes appointments of Oleh Apostol for paratroops and Robert Brovdi for unmanned systems, highlighting strategic shifts in military command.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant reshuffle in Ukraine's military leadership during his nightly video address on Tuesday, following a deadly attack by Russian forces.
Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, who resigned due to the attack on a training area, has been appointed as the new commander of joint forces. This appointment marks a pivotal role for Drapatyi, reflecting a strategic overhaul in the military command.
Additionally, leadership changes include the appointment of Oleh Apostol as the commander of paratroops and Robert Brovdi as the head of unmanned systems, showcasing a focus on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities amid ongoing tensions.
