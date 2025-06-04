Diplomatic Push: Rubio's Talks on Ukraine and Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a critical conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, focusing on endorsing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. This diplomatic effort seeks to address and ultimately halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Additionally, Rubio and Fidan deliberated over the United States' measures to ease sanctions on Syria, signaling potential diplomatic shifts in the region. The conversation highlights efforts to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed these discussions, underscoring the importance of international dialogue in resolving longstanding conflicts and implementing foreign policy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)