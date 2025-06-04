Diplomatic Push: Rubio's Talks on Ukraine and Syria
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to support direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The discussions also included steps to lift sanctions on Syria, as reported by the U.S. State Department.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a critical conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, focusing on endorsing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. This diplomatic effort seeks to address and ultimately halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Additionally, Rubio and Fidan deliberated over the United States' measures to ease sanctions on Syria, signaling potential diplomatic shifts in the region. The conversation highlights efforts to navigate complex geopolitical landscapes.
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed these discussions, underscoring the importance of international dialogue in resolving longstanding conflicts and implementing foreign policy adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marco Rubio
- Turkey
- Hakan Fidan
- Russia
- Ukraine
- war
- Syria
- sanctions
- U.S. State Department
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy
Political Tensions Rise Amid Newark Mayor's Legal Battle
Swift Action Thwarts Train Derailment in Uttar Pradesh
Putin and Trump Hail Productive Exchange Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts
Political Sparks Fly: Pathak Calls Out Akhilesh Yadav Amid Poster War