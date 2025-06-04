Trump Wields Emergency Powers to Boost U.S. Critical Minerals Production

President Donald Trump intends to leverage emergency powers to bolster the production of critical minerals in the United States, according to a document obtained by Reuters. The action involves utilizing the Defense Production Act to circumvent some legal constraints, including congressional funding approvals, to increase domestic production.

The decision marks an effort by the administration to counteract China's dominance in the critical minerals market, especially amidst the ongoing trade conflict. China's restrictions on mineral exports have threatened global supply chains, provoking the U.S. to take decisive measures. The strategic move is slated for the Federal Register's forthcoming publication, sparking widespread attention.

While the Defense Production Act restricts the president's ability to approve costly projects unilaterally, emergency powers can override these limitations. This approach mirrors actions by former President Joe Biden during the pandemic to expedite vaccine and medical equipment production. Experts like John Paul Helveston highlight the long-term implications, emphasizing continuous U.S.-China trade relations to secure mineral access.

