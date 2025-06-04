Left Menu

UN Security Council Faces US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, amid expectations of a US veto. The resolution addresses the humanitarian crisis, demanding unobstructed aid delivery. It follows the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, and ongoing Israeli military action in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 04-06-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 06:32 IST
UN Security Council Faces US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. However, UN diplomats anticipate a veto from the United States, which has expressed concerns but has abstained from commenting on the draft as of now.

The resolution, civilly drafted by the council's 10 elected members, insists on the release of hostages taken during the Hamas-led October surprise attack on southern Israel. Additionally, it highlights the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging the lifting of restrictions on aid delivery to the Palestinian region.

As of late, the ongoing Israeli military offensive has left Gaza's population heavily reliant on international aid, with over 54,000 Palestinians reportedly killed. UN representatives stress the urgency of restoring essential services to mitigate the crisis. Despite the efforts, humanitarian aid's entry remains sluggish and fraught with complications, often diverted or looted, posing severe challenges to relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

