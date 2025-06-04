UN Security Council Faces US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. However, UN diplomats anticipate a veto from the United States, which has expressed concerns but has abstained from commenting on the draft as of now.

The resolution, civilly drafted by the council's 10 elected members, insists on the release of hostages taken during the Hamas-led October surprise attack on southern Israel. Additionally, it highlights the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging the lifting of restrictions on aid delivery to the Palestinian region.

As of late, the ongoing Israeli military offensive has left Gaza's population heavily reliant on international aid, with over 54,000 Palestinians reportedly killed. UN representatives stress the urgency of restoring essential services to mitigate the crisis. Despite the efforts, humanitarian aid's entry remains sluggish and fraught with complications, often diverted or looted, posing severe challenges to relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)