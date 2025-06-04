Left Menu

Trade Talks: Japan Awaiting U.S. Proposal Request

Japan has not yet received a request from the United States for its most competitive proposals on trade talks, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. Negotiations on U.S. tariff measures with Japan are ongoing, and the Japanese government is prioritizing these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:00 IST
Japan is yet to receive a request from the United States regarding its best proposals for ongoing trade talks, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced on Wednesday.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt previously indicated that the U.S. had requested countries to submit their top trade offers by Wednesday.

Hayashi clarified during a regular press conference that Japan has not received any such letter. He assured that negotiations concerning U.S. tariff measures are active, stating that the Japanese government is prioritizing these crucial discussions.

