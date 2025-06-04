Justice at Last: Conviction Over 1982 Dutch Journalists' Murders

Three former Salvadoran officers were convicted Monday for the 1982 killings of four Dutch journalists during the country's civil war, marking a significant moment of justice long-awaited by victims' relatives.

A five-woman jury found the men guilty following a swift trial in Chalatenango. Prosecutors are seeking 15-year prison terms for each defendant.

The convictions, which include former Defence Minister Gen. Jose Guillermo Garcia, signal a breakthrough in accountability for human rights abuses committed during the war, in which 75,000 civilians perished.

