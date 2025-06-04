Left Menu

Justice at Last: Conviction Over 1982 Dutch Journalists' Murders

Three former Salvadoran officers were found guilty for the 1982 murder of four Dutch journalists during El Salvador's civil war. The prosecution reopened in 2018, citing an unconstitutional amnesty law. The convictions are a significant step towards justice for the victims' families, after decades of impunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sansalvador | Updated: 04-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 09:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three former Salvadoran officers were convicted Monday for the 1982 killings of four Dutch journalists during the country's civil war, marking a significant moment of justice long-awaited by victims' relatives.

A five-woman jury found the men guilty following a swift trial in Chalatenango. Prosecutors are seeking 15-year prison terms for each defendant.

The convictions, which include former Defence Minister Gen. Jose Guillermo Garcia, signal a breakthrough in accountability for human rights abuses committed during the war, in which 75,000 civilians perished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

