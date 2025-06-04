Echoes of Tiananmen: Remembering the Unforgotten

As the world marks the 36th anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, the event continues to resonate globally, despite Beijing's efforts to erase it from the public narrative. Taiwan and the United States have used this solemn occasion to call for remembrance and accountability.

In Taipei, senior government officials directed criticism at China's handling of the pro-democracy protests, praising the courage of those who participated. Taiwan's President highlights human rights as a universal ideal, reinforcing the contrast between democratic values and authoritarian attempts to revise history.

In Hong Kong, the anniversary's commemoration is met with stringent security measures, as authorities aim to prevent gatherings that challenge national security law. Meanwhile, Chow Hang-tung, a jailed activist, continues to fight for recognition through a hunger strike, underscoring ongoing resistance and the demand for historical accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)