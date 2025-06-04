Left Menu

Echoes of Tiananmen: Remembering the Unforgotten

On the 36th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, Taiwan and the U.S. emphasize its historical impact amidst China's silence. Commemorations in Taipei highlight the enduring spirit of democracy. Tensions rise in Hong Kong, where security tightens and activists protest. Global voices implore China for accountability and remembrance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:16 IST
Echoes of Tiananmen: Remembering the Unforgotten

As the world marks the 36th anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, the event continues to resonate globally, despite Beijing's efforts to erase it from the public narrative. Taiwan and the United States have used this solemn occasion to call for remembrance and accountability.

In Taipei, senior government officials directed criticism at China's handling of the pro-democracy protests, praising the courage of those who participated. Taiwan's President highlights human rights as a universal ideal, reinforcing the contrast between democratic values and authoritarian attempts to revise history.

In Hong Kong, the anniversary's commemoration is met with stringent security measures, as authorities aim to prevent gatherings that challenge national security law. Meanwhile, Chow Hang-tung, a jailed activist, continues to fight for recognition through a hunger strike, underscoring ongoing resistance and the demand for historical accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025