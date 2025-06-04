Delhi's Classroom Construction Scandal: AAP Leaders Under Scrutiny

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi has summoned prominent AAP figures, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, amid allegations of corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools, as per official reports on Wednesday.

The ACB issued summons to Jain for an appearance on June 6 and Sisodia on June 9, subsequent to filing a First Information Report (FIR) on April 30. The FIR highlights financial misconduct estimates around Rs 2,000 crore linked to the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures.

Authorities have stated that both political figures are under investigation due to potential lapses identified by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The inquiry finds its roots in complaints raised by BJP leaders in 2019 and is focused on unusually high construction costs, averaging Rs 24.86 lakh per classroom against an estimated Rs 5 lakh.

