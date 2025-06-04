Dramatic Arrest: Sharpshooter from Himanshu Bhau Gang Nabbed in Delhi

A sharpshooter associated with the infamous Himanshu Bhau gang has been apprehended following a tense exchange of gunfire with Delhi Police's Special Cell. The arrest took place after a calculated ambush set for June 3, leading to the capture of 23-year-old Deepak Dhankar.

According to reports, Dhankar, a native of Madina village, Rohtak, confronted police officers with gunfire near Dada Lekhram Chowk in Rohini Sector-35. The confrontation resulted in Dhankar sustaining a bullet wound to his right leg, after which he was hurried to BSA Hospital for medical attention.

This incident is linked to the recent murder of Anil Kumar from Ritoli village, who was killed shortly after his release on bail for a 2022 double murder case, hinting at possible gang retaliation. Recoveries from Dhankar include a country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. Authorities remain vigilant as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)