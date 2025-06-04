Supreme Court Seeks Response on Journalist Beatings in Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court demanded a response from the Madhya Pradesh government on allegations from journalists who reported being beaten at a police station. The claim suggests they were targeted for covering the sand mafia.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma addressed the pleas of journalists Shashikant Goyal and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, who sought protection and filed a complaint regarding their mistreatment.

Separately, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Chouhan, citing life threats from a police superintendent in Bhind. These incidents highlight ongoing tensions between journalists and law enforcement in the region.

