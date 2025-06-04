Supreme Court Seeks Response on Journalist Beatings in Madhya Pradesh
The Supreme Court has requested a response from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding allegations by two journalists who claim they were beaten in a police station for reporting on sand mafia activities. The court issued a notice and set a hearing date for June 9 to examine the claims.
The Supreme Court demanded a response from the Madhya Pradesh government on allegations from journalists who reported being beaten at a police station. The claim suggests they were targeted for covering the sand mafia.
A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma addressed the pleas of journalists Shashikant Goyal and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, who sought protection and filed a complaint regarding their mistreatment.
Separately, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Chouhan, citing life threats from a police superintendent in Bhind. These incidents highlight ongoing tensions between journalists and law enforcement in the region.
