Left Menu

Diplomatic Push: Bhutto-Zardari Urges India-Pakistan Cooperation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP chairman, called for cooperation between Pakistan and India's intelligence agencies to fight terrorism and emphasized the need for global engagement to reduce conflict risks. He suggested a mutual platform for addressing terrorist threats and warned against India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 12:42 IST
Diplomatic Push: Bhutto-Zardari Urges India-Pakistan Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has stressed the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and India's intelligence agencies to curb terrorism in South Asia. Speaking at a press conference at the UN Headquarters, Bhutto-Zardari highlighted that joint efforts by ISI and RAW could play a crucial role in reducing regional tensions.

The former foreign minister, who is in the US as part of a diplomatic effort following the recent escalation with India, acknowledged the intervention by US President Donald Trump in achieving a ceasefire between the two nations. However, Bhutto-Zardari maintained that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only sustainable paths to lasting peace.

Addressing the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Bhutto-Zardari described these actions as provocations that could escalate conflict. He proposed a mutually agreed-upon platform for investigating terrorist incidents and urged a re-evaluation of strategies to assure peaceful coexistence between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025