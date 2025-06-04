Diplomatic Push: Bhutto-Zardari Urges India-Pakistan Cooperation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has stressed the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and India's intelligence agencies to curb terrorism in South Asia. Speaking at a press conference at the UN Headquarters, Bhutto-Zardari highlighted that joint efforts by ISI and RAW could play a crucial role in reducing regional tensions.

The former foreign minister, who is in the US as part of a diplomatic effort following the recent escalation with India, acknowledged the intervention by US President Donald Trump in achieving a ceasefire between the two nations. However, Bhutto-Zardari maintained that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only sustainable paths to lasting peace.

Addressing the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Bhutto-Zardari described these actions as provocations that could escalate conflict. He proposed a mutually agreed-upon platform for investigating terrorist incidents and urged a re-evaluation of strategies to assure peaceful coexistence between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)