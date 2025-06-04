Left Menu

Swift Justice: Arrest in Banda Rape Case

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly raping a three-year-old girl. The child was reported missing and later found injured in a forest. Following a brief encounter, police arrested the suspect, who was injured, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:32 IST
Swift Justice: Arrest in Banda Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of raping a three-year-old girl. The arrest followed a brief confrontation in which the suspect was injured.

The incident came to light when the toddler was reported missing on Tuesday. A search operation led to her discovery in a nearby forest, injured and traumatized.

Police investigation revealed the suspect lived near the victim, took her to the forest, and allegedly committed the heinous act. Legal proceedings are in progress as the child and suspect receive medical attention.

