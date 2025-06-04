Swift Justice: Arrest in Banda Rape Case

In a shocking development in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of raping a three-year-old girl. The arrest followed a brief confrontation in which the suspect was injured.

The incident came to light when the toddler was reported missing on Tuesday. A search operation led to her discovery in a nearby forest, injured and traumatized.

Police investigation revealed the suspect lived near the victim, took her to the forest, and allegedly committed the heinous act. Legal proceedings are in progress as the child and suspect receive medical attention.