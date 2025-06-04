Ukraine has been invited to participate in a NATO summit scheduled for later this month in The Hague. Annexing more intrigue, NATO chief Mark Rutte disclosed this development on Wednesday but refrained from confirming whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would attend.

"I invited Ukraine to the summit," Rutte informed reporters prior to his meeting with defense ministers in Brussels. However, he remained tight-lipped about the particulars of Zelenskiy's participation, stating only that more details would be released in the near future.

The forthcoming summit, poised to address core strategic issues, has generated anticipation, particularly around Ukraine's role and whether its leaders will engage directly with NATO representatives.

