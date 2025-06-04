Judiciary's Integrity at Stake: Government Seeks United Front for Justice Varma's Impeachment
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses the need for a unified political approach in pursuing the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. Varma faces charges of corruption, with an investigative committee already in place. The motion, planned for Parliament's Monsoon session, advocates collaborative action against judicial corruption.
- Country:
- India
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for a bipartisan effort in the impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, stressing the importance of political neutrality in addressing judicial corruption.
The government aims to introduce the impeachment motion in the upcoming Monsoon session, seeking support from all political factions for a collective stance against graft. Varma, under scrutiny for alleged corruption, has been investigated by a Supreme Court-appointed committee.
This committee's findings, along with the role of the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, underline the complexity of his case. Rijiju emphasized integrating prior investigations with legislative requirements for the motion's advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Set to Amend Insolvency Code in Monsoon Session
Bipartisan Approach to Urban Development in National Capital
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will speak to all parties for impeachment motion against HC judge Yashwant Varma: Govt sources.
Congress vs. Government: Clash Over Monsoon Session Timing
Monsoon Session Set Amidst Opposition's Operation Sindoor Demand