Judiciary's Integrity at Stake: Government Seeks United Front for Justice Varma's Impeachment

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses the need for a unified political approach in pursuing the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma. Varma faces charges of corruption, with an investigative committee already in place. The motion, planned for Parliament's Monsoon session, advocates collaborative action against judicial corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:57 IST
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for a bipartisan effort in the impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, stressing the importance of political neutrality in addressing judicial corruption.

The government aims to introduce the impeachment motion in the upcoming Monsoon session, seeking support from all political factions for a collective stance against graft. Varma, under scrutiny for alleged corruption, has been investigated by a Supreme Court-appointed committee.

This committee's findings, along with the role of the Judges (Inquiry) Act of 1968, underline the complexity of his case. Rijiju emphasized integrating prior investigations with legislative requirements for the motion's advancement.

