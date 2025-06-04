Police Crackdown: Notorious Vehicle Theft Gang Busted
A vehicle theft gang was dismantled by the police, resulting in the arrest of two members and recovery of ten stolen vehicles. The gang, involved in 15 cases, operated mainly in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri. Stolen cars were parked roadside, stripped of license plates, and hidden in forests.
In a significant breakthrough, authorities have dismantled a notorious vehicle theft gang, arresting two of its members. The operation, held on Wednesday, resulted in the recovery of ten stolen vehicles, as confirmed by Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.
The gang, allegedly involved in at least 15 vehicle theft cases, had primarily operated in police districts covering Bhubaneswar, Khurda, Cuttack, and Puri. Their modus operandi involved targeting vehicles parked on roadsides, removing license plates, and later concealing the stolen cars in forested areas.
Following the bust, police have intensified their probe by interrogating the apprehended duo to uncover any additional suspects linked to the thefts. In a positive denouement, the vehicles have been returned to their rightful owners.
