Congress Demands Assembly Session as Bihar’s Law and Order Spirals

A Congress delegation, led by BPCC president Rajesh Ram, has met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, seeking a special assembly session to address escalating law and order issues. The call follows the tragic rape and murder of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur and subsequent criticisms of governmental insensitivity and administrative failures.

Patna | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:38 IST
A delegation from the Congress party, headed by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, pressed Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to convene a special assembly session. The plea arises from concerns over noticeable decline in the state's law and order situation.

The delegation highlighted the tragic case of a minor girl from Muzaffarpur who was brutally raped and murdered. They demanded justice and proper compensation for the bereaved family, criticizing the state administration's failure to protect its citizens.

In addition to Congress efforts, Union Minister Chirag Paswan called for a prompt judicial inquiry into the misconduct by state hospital officials and expedited legal proceedings in the rape and murder case. The protests and demands spotlight Bihar's urgent need to address its collapsing administrative systems.

