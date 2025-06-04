The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has leveled serious accusations against Western nations, asserting their involvement in Ukrainian 'terrorist attacks' on Russian civilian sectors.

Zakharova, speaking on Wednesday, claimed that Western countries and NATO not only supply weapons but also provide coordinates for these alleged attacks. These claims have added a new layer of tension in the ongoing conflict in the region.

The charges suggest a coordinated effort by what she referred to as 'the collective West' alongside Ukraine, exacerbating geopolitical strains.