West's Alleged Role in Ukrainian 'Terrorist Attacks' in Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Western nations of both direct and indirect involvement in Ukrainian 'terrorist attacks' against civilian targets in Russia. Zakharova claimed that Western countries, NATO, and 'the collective West' supply weapons and provide attack coordinates to Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:40 IST
- Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has leveled serious accusations against Western nations, asserting their involvement in Ukrainian 'terrorist attacks' on Russian civilian sectors.
Zakharova, speaking on Wednesday, claimed that Western countries and NATO not only supply weapons but also provide coordinates for these alleged attacks. These claims have added a new layer of tension in the ongoing conflict in the region.
The charges suggest a coordinated effort by what she referred to as 'the collective West' alongside Ukraine, exacerbating geopolitical strains.
