Streamlining Pension Grievances: A Government Commitment to Dignity and Efficiency

Union Minister Jitendra Singh put a spotlight on the need for administrative sensitivity and efficiency in addressing pensioners' grievances at the 13th All India Pension Adalat on Wednesday.

Singh called for a streamlined, time-bound grievance redressal mechanism, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizen-first governance approach. Addressing a gathering of pensioners and government officials, he highlighted the importance of treating pensioners with dignity and ensuring their rightful claims are processed without delay.

Emphasizing the use of technology, such as the CPENGRAMS system, Singh urged for proactive and anticipatory measures to resolve issues, reinforcing the government's promise that no voice will go unheard. The initiative has resolved 18,157 cases out of 25,416 since 2017, showcasing its effectiveness in honoring the service of India's retirees.

(With inputs from agencies.)