Teen Trio Arrested in Shocking Stabbing Case
Three teenage boys were arrested for allegedly stabbing a security guard after an argument in northeast Delhi's Welcome area. The incident occurred near Subhash Park, where the victim, Sonu Singh, was attacked while riding his motorcycle. The accused, aged 16 to 17, were identified through CCTV footage.
In a tragic incident, three teenage boys have been detained for allegedly stabbing a security guard following an argument in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The sequence of events began on May 25, when the police were alerted to a stabbing incident near Chaurasia Pan, adjacent to an ATM at Subhash Park.
Upon reaching the location, authorities found Sonu Singh, aged 33, injured. Singh, a security guard at a Babarpur school, was promptly taken to GTB Hospital. He recounted that an argument with one of the teens escalated to an attack by three assailants wielding a knife. Investigators used CCTV evidence to apprehend the minors, all aged between 16 and 17. The investigation is still ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
