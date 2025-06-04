Teen Trio Arrested in Shocking Stabbing Case

In a tragic incident, three teenage boys have been detained for allegedly stabbing a security guard following an argument in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The sequence of events began on May 25, when the police were alerted to a stabbing incident near Chaurasia Pan, adjacent to an ATM at Subhash Park.

Upon reaching the location, authorities found Sonu Singh, aged 33, injured. Singh, a security guard at a Babarpur school, was promptly taken to GTB Hospital. He recounted that an argument with one of the teens escalated to an attack by three assailants wielding a knife. Investigators used CCTV evidence to apprehend the minors, all aged between 16 and 17. The investigation is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)