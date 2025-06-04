Arms Cache Discovered Near Ukrainian Border in Polish Village

In a startling discovery, Polish authorities have uncovered containers filled with ammunition and weapons in the village of Laszki, close to the Ukrainian border. The Defence Ministry confirmed that these caches do not belong to the Polish Army.

The revelation was first made by TV Republika, which reported that eight containers were found at an abandoned airstrip. The Interior Ministry's spokesperson, Jacek Dobrzynski, indicated that the weapons, possibly anti-aircraft guns, were part of private company stocks and were likely bound for Ukraine. He expressed concerns over their inadequate supervision, labeling the situation a 'scandal'.

Since the 2022 invasion by Russia, Poland has emerged as a pivotal corridor for military supplies to Ukraine, amplifying the implications of this discovery on regional security dynamics.