Ukraine's Power Crisis Amid Harsh Winter and Ongoing Conflict

Almost 60% of Kyiv is without power amid harsh winter conditions due to Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid. Efforts for peace, led by US envoy Steve Witkoff, continue. Ukraine plans to purchase generators for relief, while NATO pushes members to provide air defence systems.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Nearly 60% of Kyiv is facing power outages as temperatures plummet to minus 20°C, following a series of Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted these challenges amid a harsh winter.

Despite ongoing peace efforts led by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is negotiating with both Ukrainian and Russian officials, no breakthrough has been achieved yet. Discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos have largely overlooked Ukraine's defense issues.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged allied countries to extend support by providing air defense systems. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government is allocating funds to acquire generators to aid citizens during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

