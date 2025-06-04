Left Menu

Police Nab Trio in Dramatic Encounter Over Illegal Cattle Slaughter

Police arrested three individuals involved in illegal cattle slaughter in Behat following a dramatic encounter. Farman, Kala, and Israr opened fire on officers, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Two suspects were injured and apprehended, with authorities recovering weapons and evidence from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police in Behat arrested three individuals suspected of illegal cattle slaughter during a tense encounter on Wednesday, officials reported.

Two of the accused were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Authorities recovered three pistols, several cartridges, a motorcycle, and slaughtering tools from the suspects.

SP Rural Sagar Jain said the incident unfolded as police conducted a routine check. Upon approaching the officers, the suspects commenced firing. Officers responded with minimal force, injuring and apprehending the suspects, including the notorious Farman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

