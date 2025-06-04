Police Nab Trio in Dramatic Encounter Over Illegal Cattle Slaughter

Police in Behat arrested three individuals suspected of illegal cattle slaughter during a tense encounter on Wednesday, officials reported.

Two of the accused were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Authorities recovered three pistols, several cartridges, a motorcycle, and slaughtering tools from the suspects.

SP Rural Sagar Jain said the incident unfolded as police conducted a routine check. Upon approaching the officers, the suspects commenced firing. Officers responded with minimal force, injuring and apprehending the suspects, including the notorious Farman.

