The Double Life of Daytime Auto Drivers and Nighttime Motorcycle Bandits Unveiled

Three men, posing as auto drivers by day, were arrested for running a night-time robbery operation using stolen sports bikes in the national capital. The police tracked and apprehended Sharik, Shabir Faheem, and Saurav after linking them to multiple armed robberies. Various items, including a pistol and stolen mobile phones, were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, three men have been arrested in the national capital for running a dual operation, driving autorickshaws by day and orchestrating armed robberies by night using stolen sports motorcycles, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

Identified as Sharik, Shabir Faheem, and Saurav, the trio, along with an accomplice, targeted commuters at gunpoint under the cover of darkness, employing high-powered bikes to elude capture. The arrest followed consecutive PCR calls and raids in Jagatpuri and Geeta Colony on May 31.

Following their capture, the police uncovered that these men, notorious for their past crimes, were adept at masking their operations in ingenuity. Currently, further investigations are underway, with more arrests and recoveries anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

