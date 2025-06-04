The Double Life of Daytime Auto Drivers and Nighttime Motorcycle Bandits Unveiled

In a shocking revelation, three men have been arrested in the national capital for running a dual operation, driving autorickshaws by day and orchestrating armed robberies by night using stolen sports motorcycles, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

Identified as Sharik, Shabir Faheem, and Saurav, the trio, along with an accomplice, targeted commuters at gunpoint under the cover of darkness, employing high-powered bikes to elude capture. The arrest followed consecutive PCR calls and raids in Jagatpuri and Geeta Colony on May 31.

Following their capture, the police uncovered that these men, notorious for their past crimes, were adept at masking their operations in ingenuity. Currently, further investigations are underway, with more arrests and recoveries anticipated.

