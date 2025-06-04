Left Menu

Tragedy in Hazaribag: Bodies of Three Labourers Recovered

The bodies of three labourers, who drowned in the Khawa river in Hazaribag district nearly two weeks ago, have been retrieved. Identified as Pramod Sao, Naushad Alam, and Umesh Kumar, the workers were stuck in a pit about 100 feet deep. The bodies are now undergoing post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of three labourers, who tragically drowned in the Khawa river in the Hazaribag district almost two weeks prior, have been recovered, according to police reports released Wednesday.

Identified as Pramod Sao, Naushad Alam, and Umesh Kumar, the victims hailed from Kandaber of Keredari area. They slipped into the river and were trapped in an abandoned colliery pit approximately 100 feet deep.

The recovery took place on Tuesday night, marking 13 days since the incident. The bodies have been dispatched to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

