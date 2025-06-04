Tragedy in Hazaribag: Bodies of Three Labourers Recovered

The bodies of three labourers, who tragically drowned in the Khawa river in the Hazaribag district almost two weeks prior, have been recovered, according to police reports released Wednesday.

Identified as Pramod Sao, Naushad Alam, and Umesh Kumar, the victims hailed from Kandaber of Keredari area. They slipped into the river and were trapped in an abandoned colliery pit approximately 100 feet deep.

The recovery took place on Tuesday night, marking 13 days since the incident. The bodies have been dispatched to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)