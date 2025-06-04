Left Menu

Truck Set Ablaze Amid Carnage Controversy in UP

Activists from Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal set a truck carrying animal products on fire on the Bhojpur-Faridnagar road, sparking a two-hour blockade. Police dispersed the crowd with a lathi-charge and detained the truck's crew for safety. The incident arose from suspicions of transporting cow meat.

Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:07 IST
A dramatic confrontation unfolded on the Bhojpur-Faridnagar road as members of Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal set a truck ablaze, alleged to be carrying cow meat.

The situation spiraled out of control, leading to a vehicular blockade lasting two hours Tuesday night. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai, the vehicle was intercepted near Amrala village amidst rumors it contained cow meat for Eid.

While police forces intervened, dispersing the activists with a lathi-charge, they ensured the safety of the truck's driver and conductor by taking them into protective custody. Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is in progress, and local police have registered a case against unnamed individuals from the implicated Hindu groups.

