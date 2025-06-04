Odisha Police Woman ASI Caught in Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Odisha vigilance officers arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector for soliciting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant. The detained officer was seeking to manipulate the outcome of an ongoing domestic violence case in Berhampur.

According to sources, the ASI, acting as the investigating officer, allegedly threatened the complainant with arrest unless he paid the demanded bribe. Desperate for justice, the complainant turned to vigilance authorities, leading to a sting operation.

The vigilance team successfully apprehended the ASI within the premises of the Mahila Police Station while she accepted the illegal payment. The officer now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)