Odisha Police Woman ASI Caught in Bribery Scandal
A woman assistant sub-inspector in Odisha was arrested for accepting a bribe to influence a domestic violence case investigation. The ASI demanded Rs 10,000 from a complainant, threatening arrest if he didn't comply. Vigilance authorities caught her in the act at the Mahila Police Station.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, Odisha vigilance officers arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector for soliciting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant. The detained officer was seeking to manipulate the outcome of an ongoing domestic violence case in Berhampur.
According to sources, the ASI, acting as the investigating officer, allegedly threatened the complainant with arrest unless he paid the demanded bribe. Desperate for justice, the complainant turned to vigilance authorities, leading to a sting operation.
The vigilance team successfully apprehended the ASI within the premises of the Mahila Police Station while she accepted the illegal payment. The officer now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- vigilance
- bribery
- arrest
- police
- corruption
- ASI
- domestic violence
- Berhampur
- justice
ALSO READ
India Tightens Import Rules on Precious Metals to Prevent Duty Evasion
Swift Justice: Medchal Police Crack Gruesome Murder Case
Punjab Police Thwart Espionage and Gang's Criminal Activity
Punjab Police Disrupts ISI-Backed Terror Module in Major Crackdown
Future of Work in East Asia: Robots, AI, and Digital Platforms Driving Change