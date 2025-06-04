Court Clears Niranjan Hiranandani in Powai Land Scam Allegations

A significant relief has come for developer Niranjan Hiranandani as the court accepted the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) closure report on an alleged Rs 30,000 crore land scam in Mumbai's Powai sector. The court found that no criminal offence that warranted prosecution was evident in this high-profile case.

This June 2 verdict, delivered by Special Judge S E Bangar, effectively concluded allegations against Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group. The charges revolved around purported misuse in the Powai Area Development Scheme, allegedly intended for affordable housing but used for luxury apartments.

The closure follows an extensive judicial review by the Bombay High Court, affirming the findings of a joint committee inspection, and thus, the case against the MMRDA, MCGM, and the developers was effectively dismissed. Despite a protest petition filed citing administrative interference, the court ruled no criminal intent was established.

(With inputs from agencies.)