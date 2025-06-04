Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Army Officer Vanishes Without a Trace

A Lieutenant Colonel stationed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, has disappeared without a trace, sparking a widespread search by both police and military personnel.

The officer, identified as Pradeep Kumar Nigam, failed to return from his routine morning walk on Monday, according to officials. Concern grew, prompting a formal missing person's report.

The police and Army are combing through CCTV footage and questioning relatives in hopes of gleaning crucial information about Nigam's whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)