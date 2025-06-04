Left Menu

Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Army Officer Vanishes Without a Trace

Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Kumar Nigam, posted at the Mahar Regiment Centre in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, went missing after a morning walk. The police and Army are investigating, with CCTV footage under review and family members questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:25 IST
Mystery in Madhya Pradesh: Army Officer Vanishes Without a Trace
A Lieutenant Colonel stationed in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, has disappeared without a trace, sparking a widespread search by both police and military personnel.

The officer, identified as Pradeep Kumar Nigam, failed to return from his routine morning walk on Monday, according to officials. Concern grew, prompting a formal missing person's report.

The police and Army are combing through CCTV footage and questioning relatives in hopes of gleaning crucial information about Nigam's whereabouts.

