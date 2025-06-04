Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits Man in Decade-Old Friend's Murder Case Due to Lack of Motive

The Supreme Court acquitted Vaibhav of his friend's 2010 murder, citing lack of motive and inconsistent circumstantial evidence. Despite initial accusations, the court decided there was a reasonable possibility of accidental death. Vaibhav was only convicted of evidence tampering, sentenced to time served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:25 IST
Supreme Court Acquits Man in Decade-Old Friend's Murder Case Due to Lack of Motive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment on Wednesday, the Supreme Court acquitted Vaibhav of the 2010 murder of his friend, citing a lack of motive and inconclusive circumstantial evidence. The bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, argued that the high court erred in supporting the trial court's verdict, which condemned Vaibhav based solely on circumstantial evidence without any apparent motive.

According to the police, Vaibhav had allegedly used his father's service revolver to fatally shoot his friend, Mangesh. However, Vaibhav maintained that the incident was an accident, claiming Mangesh shot himself accidentally and that he tampered with the scene out of fear. Witness testimonies suggested no ill-will between the friends, and even Mangesh's father testified to their amicable relationship.

Considering these factors, the Supreme Court deemed that the evidence was not consistent with the charges of murder. Nonetheless, the court upheld Vaibhav's conviction under Section 201 IPC for causing the disappearance of evidence, sentencing him to the period already served. The ruling highlights the importance of motive in circumstantial cases and underscores that grave suspicion cannot replace solid proof in criminal trials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025