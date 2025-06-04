Punjab Launches Aggressive Anti-Drug Campaign: Over 15,000 Arrests in Three Months

In just three months, Punjab Police's intensive anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', has resulted in the arrest of 15,495 drug smugglers and the registration of 9,087 FIRs.

This operation is part of a detailed roadmap aimed at eradicating drugs from the state, as explained by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The effort uses a two-pronged strategy that segregates major drug suppliers from individual users, promotes strict legal actions against smugglers, and encourages addicts to pursue de-addiction.

Police have facilitated de-addiction treatments for nearly 5,800 individuals and encouraged over 6,400 to seek help. The drive has also seen significant drug seizures and the freezing of assets worth 74.27 crores. The use of technology, like GPS anklets and an AI-powered database, is being explored to enhance enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)