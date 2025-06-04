Left Menu

Punjab Launches Aggressive Anti-Drug Campaign: Over 15,000 Arrests in Three Months

The Punjab Police's anti-drug initiative 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has led to over 15,000 arrests and nearly 9,100 FIRs. The strategy focuses on breaking the narcotics supply chain, offering rehabilitation for users, and using technology for enforcement. Assets worth over 74 crores have been frozen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:30 IST
Punjab Launches Aggressive Anti-Drug Campaign: Over 15,000 Arrests in Three Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In just three months, Punjab Police's intensive anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', has resulted in the arrest of 15,495 drug smugglers and the registration of 9,087 FIRs.

This operation is part of a detailed roadmap aimed at eradicating drugs from the state, as explained by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The effort uses a two-pronged strategy that segregates major drug suppliers from individual users, promotes strict legal actions against smugglers, and encourages addicts to pursue de-addiction.

Police have facilitated de-addiction treatments for nearly 5,800 individuals and encouraged over 6,400 to seek help. The drive has also seen significant drug seizures and the freezing of assets worth 74.27 crores. The use of technology, like GPS anklets and an AI-powered database, is being explored to enhance enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025