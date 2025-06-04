Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Bee Attack Claims Police Inspector's Life

A police inspector died and three others were injured in a bee attack at the Police Training School in Ujjain, following the disintegration of a beehive. The lush surroundings of the campus attract bees, contributing to the occurrence of such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Bee Attack Claims Police Inspector's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a police inspector lost his life while three other individuals were injured following a bee attack at the Police Training School in Ujjain. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3:30 PM, as confirmed by an official source.

The attack was triggered when a beehive in the parking area of a building disintegrated, according to PTS SP Anjana Tiwari. Inspector Ramesh Dhurve, along with three others, fell victim to the swarm of bees.

While Inspector Dhurve succumbed to his injuries, the other victims are currently receiving medical treatment. The lush green surroundings of the PTS campus are known to attract bees, leading to the construction of hives on buildings at the outskirts of the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025