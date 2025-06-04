Tragedy Strikes as Bee Attack Claims Police Inspector's Life

In a tragic turn of events, a police inspector lost his life while three other individuals were injured following a bee attack at the Police Training School in Ujjain. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3:30 PM, as confirmed by an official source.

The attack was triggered when a beehive in the parking area of a building disintegrated, according to PTS SP Anjana Tiwari. Inspector Ramesh Dhurve, along with three others, fell victim to the swarm of bees.

While Inspector Dhurve succumbed to his injuries, the other victims are currently receiving medical treatment. The lush green surroundings of the PTS campus are known to attract bees, leading to the construction of hives on buildings at the outskirts of the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)