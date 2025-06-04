Activist Anjali Damania Unravels Alleged Rs 341 Crore Scam

Social activist Anjali Damania made significant revelations before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by detailing an alleged Rs 341 crore scam in Maharashtra's agriculture department. The scam purportedly took place during Dhananjay Munde's tenure as minister.

Accusations point to the procurement of agricultural tools at inflated rates, circumventing Direct Benefit Transfer protocols. Despite Munde's dismissal of these allegations as absurd, Damania provided documents substantiating her claims.

The ACB's inquiry follows Damania's firm allegations against Munde, who resigned from his cabinet post amid unrelated criminal proceedings involving his aide. The activist emphasizes her findings, urging further investigation.

