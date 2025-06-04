Left Menu

Libya's Alarming Mass Grave Discovery Sparks Call for Investigation

The United Nations rights office has urged for an independent investigation following the discovery of mass graves in Tripoli, Libya. The discovery highlights ongoing human rights violations amid continuing political instability and armed conflict in the country, despite a 2020 ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:16 IST
Libya's Alarming Mass Grave Discovery Sparks Call for Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations rights office has called for an independent probe following the grim discovery of mass graves at detention centers in Tripoli, Libya. The call to action came after the uncovering of numerous human rights abuses at sites managed by the Stability Support Apparatus, a key security institution set up under the Government of National Unity.

Libya has struggled with chaos and conflict since the fall of dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011, leading to a divided nation with competing factions. The OHCHR has corroborated earlier findings of torture and abuse at these sites, demanding a transparent inquiry and access for UN and Libyan forensic teams to the grave locations.

Despite a 2020 ceasefire that calmed outright warfare, Libya remains volatile, with armed factions sporadically clashing over control of its rich energy assets. Recent reports of renewed violence in Tripoli underscore the fragile peace and underscore the necessity of addressing ongoing human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025