The United Nations rights office has called for an independent probe following the grim discovery of mass graves at detention centers in Tripoli, Libya. The call to action came after the uncovering of numerous human rights abuses at sites managed by the Stability Support Apparatus, a key security institution set up under the Government of National Unity.

Libya has struggled with chaos and conflict since the fall of dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011, leading to a divided nation with competing factions. The OHCHR has corroborated earlier findings of torture and abuse at these sites, demanding a transparent inquiry and access for UN and Libyan forensic teams to the grave locations.

Despite a 2020 ceasefire that calmed outright warfare, Libya remains volatile, with armed factions sporadically clashing over control of its rich energy assets. Recent reports of renewed violence in Tripoli underscore the fragile peace and underscore the necessity of addressing ongoing human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)