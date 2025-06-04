Canada Strikes Back: Unifor Calls for Retaliatory Tariffs Amid US Trade War
Canada's labor union Unifor has urged the government to enact retaliatory tariffs against the US, following the US administration's decision to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. The move has prompted Canada to consider exporting to Europe instead and has sparked ongoing negotiations.
Canada's leading labor union, Unifor, has called for immediate retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum. This comes as the U.S. government has decided to double levies to 50%, a move Unifor categorizes as an 'escalating trade assault' on Canada's manufacturing sector.
Canada is a key supplier of these metals to the U.S., and the newly implemented tariffs could significantly affect trade dynamics. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration wants trading partners to negotiate quickly to avert further punitive measures.
The Aluminium Association of Canada warns that these elevated tariffs might compel Canadian exporters to look towards Europe. Despite these challenges, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirms that negotiations with the U.S. continue, labeling the tariffs as illegal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Unifor
- tariffs
- US
- steel
- aluminum
- trade
- retaliatory
- negotiations
- export
ALSO READ
Nippon Steel's $14 Billion Bid: Can It Reshape U.S. Steel's Future?
Japan Reiterates Tariff Elimination Demand in U.S. Trade Talks
Global Markets Stumble Amid U.S. Credit Concerns and Trade Stalemate
Japan Firm on U.S. Tariff Elimination Amid Trade Talks
Japan Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs in Ongoing Trade Talks