Canada Strikes Back: Unifor Calls for Retaliatory Tariffs Amid US Trade War

Canada's leading labor union, Unifor, has called for immediate retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum. This comes as the U.S. government has decided to double levies to 50%, a move Unifor categorizes as an 'escalating trade assault' on Canada's manufacturing sector.

Canada is a key supplier of these metals to the U.S., and the newly implemented tariffs could significantly affect trade dynamics. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration wants trading partners to negotiate quickly to avert further punitive measures.

The Aluminium Association of Canada warns that these elevated tariffs might compel Canadian exporters to look towards Europe. Despite these challenges, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirms that negotiations with the U.S. continue, labeling the tariffs as illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)