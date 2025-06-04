German Public Opinion Shifts Against Arms Exports to Israel

In a notable shift, 73% of Germans are calling for tighter restrictions on arms exports to Israel, according to a recent poll. This sentiment reflects increased public discomfort with the German government's policy amidst Israel's controversial military actions in Gaza following the Hamas attack in October 2023.

Between the October attack and mid-May, Germany authorized military exports to Israel amounting to 485 million euros, including various military-grade equipment. Although legal challenges to these exports have previously failed, a change in stance surfaced when Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Israel's intensified airstrikes as unjustifiable.

A survey conducted by ARD reveals that a majority of Germans support Merz's views; many reject Germany's historic responsibility to Israel stemming from the Holocaust. The growing disapproval underscores a potential shift in Germany's foreign policy regarding arms exports.

