Canada's Unifor Urges Counteraction to U.S. Tariff Hike
Canada's labour union Unifor calls for retaliatory tariffs on U.S. metals after the U.S. hikes duties to 50%. The union urges the government to protect Canada's manufacturing sector. The Aluminum Association of Canada foresees necessity to diversify exports, while Canadian leaders call the tariffs illegal.
Canada's labor union Unifor has urged the federal government to implement retaliatory tariffs against the United States following the U.S.'s decision to double levies on steel and aluminum to 50%. The union emphasized the need for Canada to defend its manufacturing sector amidst the escalating trade tensions.
Canada, the largest exporter of steel and aluminum to the U.S., faces a significant impact from these tariffs. The Aluminum Association of Canada warns that member companies may be forced to pivot exports towards Europe, as ongoing negotiations with the U.S. continue with little resolution in sight.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has deemed the 50% tariffs illegal and reiterated Canada's concerns, while industry leaders like Keanin Loomis and Jeremy Flak highlight the detrimental effects and uncertainty these tariffs impose on steel demand and supply chains.
