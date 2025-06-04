Allied Nations Fund Ukrainian Defense Manufacturing Abroad
Ukraine's Western allies have pledged to financially support defense manufacturing by Ukrainian firms in allied countries. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed this development following discussions at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels, highlighting the partners' commitment to fully fund production and increase future funding.
In a recent announcement, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov revealed that Western allies have committed to financially backing defense manufacturing by Ukrainian companies in allied countries.
Speaking at a press conference after a meeting with Western counterparts at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Umerov emphasized the West's willingness to fully fund these manufacturing efforts.
Umerov noted that the allies plan to not only cover current production costs but also to allocate additional funding, underscoring their ongoing support and commitment to Ukraine's defense sector.
