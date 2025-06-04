Left Menu

Allied Nations Fund Ukrainian Defense Manufacturing Abroad

Ukraine's Western allies have pledged to financially support defense manufacturing by Ukrainian firms in allied countries. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed this development following discussions at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Brussels, highlighting the partners' commitment to fully fund production and increase future funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:09 IST
Allied Nations Fund Ukrainian Defense Manufacturing Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov revealed that Western allies have committed to financially backing defense manufacturing by Ukrainian companies in allied countries.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting with Western counterparts at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels, Umerov emphasized the West's willingness to fully fund these manufacturing efforts.

Umerov noted that the allies plan to not only cover current production costs but also to allocate additional funding, underscoring their ongoing support and commitment to Ukraine's defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025