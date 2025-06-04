Left Menu

US Veto Looms Over UN Ceasefire Resolution

The United States has signaled its intention to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Sources indicate that the resolution also calls for increased humanitarian access in Gaza, a region currently struggling with malnutrition following a lengthy blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:14 IST
US Veto Looms Over UN Ceasefire Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has informed Israel of its decision to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution, which is set for a vote on Wednesday. This information was conveyed by an Axios reporter through a post on X, citing two officials from Israel.

The resolution in question demands a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and seeks to ensure humanitarian access to Gaza. The area is facing severe malnutrition issues, worsened by the fact that aid has merely trickled in since the lifting of an 11-week blockade in late May.

As the international community watches closely, the resolution's fate remains uncertain, leading to heightened diplomatic discussions over the critical situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025