US Veto Looms Over UN Ceasefire Resolution

The United States has informed Israel of its decision to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution, which is set for a vote on Wednesday. This information was conveyed by an Axios reporter through a post on X, citing two officials from Israel.

The resolution in question demands a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and seeks to ensure humanitarian access to Gaza. The area is facing severe malnutrition issues, worsened by the fact that aid has merely trickled in since the lifting of an 11-week blockade in late May.

As the international community watches closely, the resolution's fate remains uncertain, leading to heightened diplomatic discussions over the critical situation in Gaza.

